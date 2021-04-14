Chinese man kidnaps and kills to provide dead body in burial scam

In some parts of China, there is a ban on burials but people want to bury their dead. So, some minds have come up with a way through this, but it ended up taking someone else’s life.

A family in the Shanwei city in Guangdong province hired a man to provide them with a substitute body to be cremated in place of their family member.

The customers assumed the hired man would look for another dead body. Little did they know, he would murder someone.

When the contract was given to this man to find a dead body, he spotted a man with Down’s syndrome picking up litter in the street and asked him to get into his car.

Known as Huang, the man then gave the victim alcohol till he passed out. He was then put into a coffin and was sold to the client family for nearly $16,300.

The family that unknowingly paid for this murder buried their relative in the traditional way and cremated the body of the victim.

Huang was given a suspended death sentence, which he appealed against, in September 2020. Huang now has two years and if he does not commit another offense in two years, his sentence will be brought down to life imprisonment.

The family who had hired Huang were charged for “insulting a corpse” but were not asked to serve jail time.