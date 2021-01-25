Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan's airspace for second consecutive day

Fighter jets belonging to the Chinese Air Force entered Taiwan's air space for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The 12 fighter jets ventured into Taiwan's air defence identification zone as tensions surrounding the island continue to increase, with Joe Biden recently taking oath as US President.



China claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up its military presence in the region surrounding the island in the last few months.

Over the weekend, fighters and bombers were dispatched to the region for the first time, where recon aircraft are the most common sight from China.



On Saturday, eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets flew into Taiwan's defence zone, which lies between mainland Taiwan and the Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.

Also read: Taiwan to put 5,000 into quarantine over hospital Covid-19 cluster

According to Taiwanese authorities, six J-10 fighters, four J-16s, two SU-30s, a Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, and two Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered the airspace.

The country added that Taiwan's Air Force was dispatched in response to China's activity.

"Airborne alert sorties had been tasked, radio warnings issued and air defence missile systems deployed to monitor the activity," the ministry said.

Also read: Taiwan reports incursion by China, says it's monitoring the situation

Taiwan's air force waded off the Chinese aircraft and deployed missiles to monitor them, the ministry added, using standard wording for how it responds to such activities.

The flight by the Chinese bombers and fighters on Saturday came just days after Joe Biden assumed the US presidency. Beijing has watched with growing concern increasing US support for democratic Taiwan, especially during Donald Trump's administration which left office on Wednesday.

China says it has been carrying out exercises to defend the country's sovereignty and security.