Chinese drills along Taiwan to include 'long-range live ammunition shooting': Report

As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan's Parliament, China began its military exercise near the island nation.

The Chinese military drills will include "long-range live ammunition shooting" involving naval and air exercises amid rising tension in the region. Reports claim the drills may come as close to 20 kilometres to Taiwan's shores.

Taiwan's defence department which has been closely monitoring the drills said at least 21 Chinese warplanes had entered its air defence zone on Tuesday ahead of Pelosi's visit.

Taiwan claimed the Chinese drills are aimed at threaten ports and urban areas while accusing the Communist nation of trying to "unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability".

China's state-run Global Times quoting Xinhua news agency reported that the PLA would be conducting series of live-fire military drills in six different areas "that encircle the island of Taiwan from all directions". The three-day military exercise is likely to be conducted between August 4 to August 7.

The state-run newspaper reported that a J-20 stealth fighter took off from an airfield on Tuesday to take part in the military exercise.

