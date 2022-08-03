LIVE updates: We will always stand with Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei Photograph: AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan amid escalating tensions between the United States and China. The Communist nation began military exercises close to the island nation. Ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese jets entered Taiwan's air defence zone as tensions mounted in the region.
China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it says it will unify by force if necessary. China's view on Taiwan was reflected as vice premier Xie declared: "Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland".
China has put its military on high alert as Pelosi gets set top Taiwanese officials and is due to address the country's Parliament.
Aug 03, 2022, 09:06 AM (IST)
As Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan's Parliament, Japan expressed concern over China's military drills in waters around Taiwan.
"The maritime areas announced by the Chinese side as those to be used for military exercises... overlaps with Japan's exclusive economic zone," Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen asserted that her country will "continue to hold the line of defence for democracy" as China began military drills around the island nation.
Aug 03, 2022, 09:01 AM (IST)
“In terms of governance, we commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world," Pelosi said during her address to the country's Parliament on Wednesday.
“We want to increase interparliamentary cooperation and dialogue. And we do so at a time when our president Joe Biden has put forward an Asian-Pacific initiative," the US House Speaker added.
Aug 03, 2022, 08:56 AM (IST)
During her address to Taiwan's Parliament, Pelosi said the US made a promise to “always stand with Taiwan”.
Aug 03, 2022, 08:47 AM (IST)
Taiwan will not back down in face of military threats, President Tsai asserted.
On Tuesday, 21 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone just hours ahead of Pelosi's visit.
Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/2sSRJXN6ST— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022
Aug 03, 2022, 08:44 AM (IST)
Pelosi asserted that "now more than ever, US solidarity with Taiwan is crucial.”
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan's president, Chinese live-fire military drills encircling Taiwan threaten the island's key ports and urban areas, Taipei's defence ministry said.
Aug 03, 2022, 08:41 AM (IST)
Today the world faces democracy and autocracy. We're grateful in this mission. I'm grateful to receive this award. For their enduring friendship. To do so in a way that opens many more possibilities. I got this beautiful award."
It is my great and humble privilege to accept on behalf of the Congress the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon: a symbol of America’s strong and enduring friendship with Taiwan.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2022
Join me & President @iingwen for this special presentation. https://t.co/1etOJHuIT5
Aug 03, 2022, 08:36 AM (IST)
"I think it is important to remind some how we're here after 43 years. We always stand with Taiwan," she said.
Aug 03, 2022, 08:34 AM (IST)
"I will like to take this opportunity to extend Taiwan's key principles in uncertainty. First, facing deliberate military's threats, Taiwan will not back down," Pelosi said.
"We will do whatever it takes to extend capabilities, we will make Taiwan."
"Taiwan is a reliable corporation with of US. We will continue to work with US congress to extend economic development, supply chains to accelerated Taiwan US relations," Pelosi added
Aug 03, 2022, 08:28 AM (IST)
Pelosi told the Taiwan president that the US is proud of its delegation while declaring that US officials have come to Taiwan to make "unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan".
Aug 03, 2022, 08:21 AM (IST)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taiwan
Aug 03, 2022, 08:04 AM (IST)
Ahead of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China positioned a number of warships near the line dividing the Taiwan Strait and the country’s foreign ministry went on to call the visit “extremely dangerous”.
Pelosi denied China’s allegations about the trip being “provocative” and said that the sole purpose was to demonstrate their strong commitment to self-ruled Taiwan.
Aug 03, 2022, 08:01 AM (IST)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday and declared the US delegation was in the country to further "friendship and peace in the region.
"The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," Chinese vice foreign minister Xie Feng said while declaring that his "country will not sit idly by."
Aug 03, 2022, 07:59 AM (IST)
According to local Taiwanese media, Pelosi and her US Air Force jet that took off from Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur was escorted into Taiwan by Taiwan Air Force fighter jets.
According to data received, Pelosi's “SPAR19,” a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C became the most-tracked aircraft in the world today as the news of her visit to Taiwan gained momentum.
Aug 03, 2022, 07:54 AM (IST)
Pelosi also said her trip “in no way” contradicted official US policy, which recognizes “one China” and has not officially recognised Taiwan as an independent state.
Watch: China launches military exercise as Pelosi arrives in Taiwan
Aug 03, 2022, 07:49 AM (IST)
During recent phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latter had used strong words to indicate displeasure over the then-unconfirmed Taiwan visit.