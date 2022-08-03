LIVE updates: We will always stand with Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei Photograph: AFP

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan amid escalating tensions between the United States and China. The Communist nation began military exercises close to the island nation. Ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese jets entered Taiwan's air defence zone as tensions mounted in the region.

China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it says it will unify by force if necessary. China's view on Taiwan was reflected as vice premier Xie declared: "Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland".

China has put its military on high alert as Pelosi gets set top Taiwanese officials and is due to address the country's Parliament.