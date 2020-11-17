Chinese county sparks debate over ban on public dog walking

A county in China's Yunnan province has sparked widespread criticism after its decision on banning public dog walking in urban areas from November 20.

As per a notice issued by the officials of Weixin county, anybody found doing so multiple times would have their pets seized and killed.

Authorities said it was to ensure inhabitants, as there had been occurrences where released pets had bitten individuals.

In any case, the approach has been met with shock via online media, provoking authorities to state they would "reexamine".

"These are graceless arrangements to advance 'cultivated' canine raising," one stated, with others condemning the "extraordinary" measure.

The round gave on 13 November commands pet proprietors to keep their canines inside consistently. It additionally says that the strategy is to advance "enlightened" canine raising propensities.

Under the new approach, pet proprietors who are discovered strolling their canines in broad daylight will be given an admonition in the primary case.

In the event that they are gotten once more, they will be fined between 50 yuan ($7; £5) and 200 yuan. A third infringement will prompt their pets to be seized and executed by neighborhood specialists.

In 2018, the city of Hangzhou restricted canine strolling during daytime and disallowed bigger varieties. In any case, whenever actualized, this will be the first run through a restriction on canine strolling whenever of the day will become effective.

Shanghai, Qingdao, and Chengdu have exacting one-canine arrangements, where every family unit is limited to having a solitary canine.

In Huangshi, occupants are restricted from raising huge canines estimating over 45cm.