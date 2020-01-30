Chinese Communist Party presents central threat of our times: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a discussion in London said that the "Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times."

Pompeo in a joint appearance with Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: "While we still have to be enormously vigilant about terror...the Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times."

The US secretary of state added that "Western allies must ensure that the next century is governed by these Western democratic principles."

Pompeo's remarks come amid differences between the UK and the United States over allowing China's Huawei 5G network to operate in Britain.

After the Johnson government gave the go-ahead for limited use of Huawei's 5G network, Pompeo had urged the British government to "relook" its implementation.

The United States had expressed doubt to the UK government over intelligence-sharing if the UK allows Huawei's 5G to operate. Pompeo said he would "evaluate what the United Kingdom did" referring to the China Huwaei announcement.

Huawei has consistently denied it is engaged in espionage.

The European Union also allowed Huawei's 5G infrastructure, however, it added it would closely monitor it as it urged countries to "assess the risk profile of suppliers (and)... apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk" accordingly, including shutting them out of "key assets defined as critical and sensitive".

The European body also recommended EU states avoid "major dependency on a single supplier" and "dependency on suppliers considered to be high risk".