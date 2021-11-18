Chinese coastguard use water cannon, block Filipino vessels from reaching disputed shoal in South China Sea

In a latest development in the restive South China Sea, Chinese coastguard vessels used water cannon and blocked two Philippine supply boats heading towards a disputed shoal, which has been occupied by Filipino marines in the region. The action has drawn an angry protest from Manila.

On Thursday, the Philippines’ foreign secretary warned that its vessels are covered under a mutual defence treaty with the United States.

South China Sea seems to have been a bone of contention for a long time. Several nations, such as China, Philippines, etc, have been at loggerheads due to overlapping claims in the region.

In the incident, no one was hurt in the disputed waters on Tuesday, said Teodoro Locsin Jr.

The secretary added that the two supply ships had to abort their mission to provide food supplies to Filipino forces, who have been occupying the Second Thomas Shoal, which lies off western Palawan province in the internationally recognised exclusive economic zone of Philippines.

[1] The Western Command in Palawan reports that on 16 November 2021, three (3) Chinese Coast Guard vessels blocked and water cannoned two (2) Philippine supply boats en route to transport food supplies to Philippine military personnel in Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal). — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 17, 2021 ×

In a tweet, Locsin said that the actions of three Chinese coastguard ships were illegal. The secretary asked them “to take heed and back off”.

