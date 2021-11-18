China will soon be capable of launching a surprise nuke attack on US, warns top military official

The second most senior US general, John Hyten, has said the hypersonic missile tested by China this summer "went around the world", and warned that China might one day be capable of launching a surprise nuclear attack on the US.

He said, "They launched a long-range missile. It went around the world, dropped off a hypersonic glide vehicle that glided all the way back to China, that impacted a target in China."

When asked about the missile hitting the target, Hyten told CBS News: "Close enough."

Hyten said, "Why are they building all of this capability? They look like a first-use weapon. That's what those weapons look like to me."

China has denied that it has tested hypersonic weapons. The pace with which the Chinese have developed their system has surprised US national security officials.

Hyten, outgoing vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had previously deemed China's developing pace as "stunning."

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened a virtual summit. This was done with the aim of more communication between the superpowers and "guardrails" to prevent a conflict.

Biden said they must create "guardrails" so that the competition between the two countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended. They would have a "candid" discussion, he added.

Referring to Biden as his "old friend," Beijing's Xi said the rivals must work more closely. "China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation," he said.