Chinese authorities to test all Wuhan residents amid virus surge

A day after Wuhan recorded seven new coronavirus cases, Chinese authorities said the entire population of the city will be tested.

Wuhan official Li Tao said nucleic acid testing will be carried out for all residents. Officials had earlier linked the latest coronavirus cases to a train station with the infected cases identified among migrant workers.

Wuhan which was the epicentre of the virus last year has kept the virus largely under control for the past year but has once again seen locally transmitted cases rise.

The development comes as China has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the past week with several provinces in lockdown.

On Monday, China reported 55 new coronavirus cases with the highly transferable Delta variant reaching over 20 cities in the country.

China has once again ramped up tested with millions tested in capital Beijing even as Zhuzhou in Hunan province was placed in lockdown along with the tourist destination of Zhangjiajie.

Beijing authorities have disallowed tourists from entering the capital as summer travel peaks with just "essential travellers" allowed in the capital.

Health officials had earlier identified the eastern city of Nanjing as a virus hotspot with the Delta variant spreading fast throughout the country.

Jiangsu in Nanjing reported 30 new locally transmitted cases as authorities grapple with the virus. Reports say coronavirus cases in Nanjing has risen to 180 with all flights out of Nanjing cancelled.

Over 1,500 people linked to Nanjing airport have been ordered to quarantine at home for 14 days.

China's Henan province also recorded fresh COVID-19 cases as flood-hit Zhengzhou reported 11 new cases over the weekend.

(With inputs from Agencies)

