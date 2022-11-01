China's Xi asks communist Vietnam to 'never let anyone interfere'

According to official broadcaster CCTV, Chinese President Xi Jinping advised the visiting head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party on Monday that both nations and parties should "never let anyone interfere" with their development.

The confident warning against foreign meddling came at a time when relations between China and the West were tense, particularly with the United States over Taiwan, the situation in the Ukraine, trade, and other matters.

Unmasked, Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong shook hands and hugged before participating in a televised welcoming ceremony in Beijing's Great Hall of the People. This unusually close encounter between Xi and another leader occurred despite China's continued adherence to Covid lockdowns.

Since Xi was elected to a record-breaking third term as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party at its 20th party conference this month, Trong's was the first visit by a foreign head of state.

"The development of the cause of human progress is a long and tortuous process, and the development of socialist countries faces a very complicated international environment and serious risks and challenges," Xi said, according to CCTV.

"The Chinese and Vietnamese parties should persist in working for the happiness of the people and the progress of mankind, push forward socialist modernization with all their might, and never let anyone interfere with our progress or let any force shake the institutional foundation of our development," Xi added, according to CCTV.

Trong's visit was a demonstration of Communist cohesion. Trong is more powerful than either the president or prime minister of Vietnam.

Along with Cuba, Laos, and North Korea, Vietnam and China are among the world's final five communist-run nations.

