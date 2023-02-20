China's student slams professor for speech, says 'Don't cross-breed with Americans'

A university suspended a Chinese professor after his lecture led to an outburst from one of the students, a report said. The student criticised the professor for worshipping the West at Lujiang Middle School in China's Anhui province, reported Bloomberg.

In the video clip posted on social media, student Chen Hongyou is seen walking onto the stage in between the lecture and snatching the professor's microphone. The student can be heard yelling, “He only has money in his eyes, thinks learning is just for money, worships the West and panders to overseas powers.”

“For what purpose do we study hard? It’s for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” the student added, concluding, “Do not cross-breed with Americans!”

Although the video does not include the professor's comments who has been identified as an associate professor of education working at Hefei Normal University by Chen Hongyou.

After the incident, Hongyou said that his speech was always aimed at encouraging students “to use their own efforts to change their destiny, and to step toward the wider country and the world."

The student added that the professor “joked” about topics like nationalities and gender in his lecture, and that “as an educator who has worked for more than 30 years, I feel very guilty”.

The university suspended the professor from his teaching duties and he has been further asked by the university to write an essay reflecting on the matter. The authorities further added that the speech was meant to be motivational, however, it caused much “dissatisfaction” among students and teachers due to “inappropriate content" and the authorities will investigate the professor while the university will be held accountable for the incident.

