China's ruling Communist Party issues new guidelines to rein in business activities of officials' families

Beijing's official Xinhua news agency reported that in the latest move to fight corruption, China's ruling Communist Party has issued rules to further rein in the business activities of the families of senior government officials.

Citing the provisions issued by the Communist Party's Central Committee, Xinhua said officials must report the business activities of their spouses and children and those who fail to do will be "dealt with seriously in accordance with regulations and laws."

According to the report, officials' spouses and children must withdraw from their business activities or the officials themselves will have to step down from their current posts and "accept job adjustments" and face other forms of punishment.

The new guidelines state that these business activities include investing in enterprises, holding senior positions in private enterprises or foreign-funded enterprises, private equity fund investment, and engaging in paid social intermediary and legal services.

Xinhua cited the party's rules as saying, "Strengthening the management of leading cadres' spouses, children and their spouses running businesses is an important measure to strictly manage the party and supervise cadres in an all-round way."

Under President Xi Jinping's war on corruption, the extended families of Communist Party cadres have become a key battleground.

Since he came to power in late 2012, Jinping has punished thousands of officials for being involved in corruption.

Allowing them to meet the letter of party guidelines while still using their influence to amass wealth, many cases of corruption have involved officials registering businesses and property under the names of relatives.

(With inputs from agencies)

