China's quarantine hotel collapses; several trapped

A hotel which was recently converted into a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening with at least 70 people trapped inside.

According to Quanzhou city government, 23 patients were rescued, however, several are still trapped inside the 80-room hotel.

China's Xinhua news agency reported rescue teams were at work.

China on Saturday had reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus with 3,070 causalities nationwide.

There were 99 fresh cases of the virus, according to the National Health Commission with 25 new cases reported outside the central province.

However, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surged past 100,000.