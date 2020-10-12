China’s propaganda war: An effort to regain its loss of credibility

China's policies of expansionism and aggression seem to be backfiring. In an effort to exude power, Beijing has painted itself in a corner and is now without any allies.

China is running a multimillion dollar misinformation campaign. Chinese propaganda is an organised and orchestrated effort.

Reports say, China has hired a company for its disinformation efforts it is called Onesight. This is a Beijing-based internet marketing company.

It got a contract to "boost" the twitter following of China news service. The second largest state-owned news agency of China. China news service - operates under the united front work department. The arm of the Chinese state — that handles influence operations outside China.

Onesight was reportedly given a contract of around 175 thousand dollars for a special project.

It was asked to "increase the following" of China news Service. An influence network was boosting not just China news service — but other top Chinese state media accounts too.

Names like Xinhua and People's Daily.

Specific instances of fake accounts promoting a positive image of the Chinese state.



Now social media companies are taking down scores of propaganda accounts but their response falls far short of China's aggressive campaigns and spending.



(With inputs from agencies)