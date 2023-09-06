China's Premier Li Qiang says need to oppose 'new Cold War'

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday (September 6) that while dealing with conflicts between countries it is important to avoid a "new Cold War". His remarks came as the world leaders gathered in Indonesia for an ASEAN plus three meeting in the capital Jakarta.

He said, "Disagreements and disputes may arise between countries due to misperceptions, diverging interests or external interferences."

"To keep differences under control, what is essential now is to oppose picking sides, to oppose bloc confrontation and to oppose a new Cold War," he added.

Leaders and top officials including US Vice President Kamala Harris have gathered to discuss a range of issues that have overshadowed Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings this week. The meets have come at a time when geopolitical rivalries across the Indo-Pacific region is growing.

Major issues to be discussed are expected to be climate change, a map Beijing recently released that claims regions beyond its border, the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant and North Korea's ballistic missile launches.

China's premier was scheduled to attend the 18-nation East Asia Summit on Thursday, along with Harris and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Harris would "underscore the United States' enduring commitment to the Indo-Pacific generally," another term for the Asia-Pacific region.

Li said that the key is for the leaders to face up to the issues, eliminate misunderstandings, and manage differences.

He said," Only when we face up to problems can we solve them. If we engage in an ostrich policy, it will only make our existing problems worse."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "As the world is faced with complex challenges from climate change, various international health crises, to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as structural changes in the international community continue, in order to continue as the epicentre of growth in the Indo-Pacific region, it is essential that we maintain and strengthen the free and open international order, based on the rule of law."

