China's poverty is showing up at Mexico-US border in the form of thousands of Chinese migrants

Thousands of Chinese citizens are illegally entering the United States via San Diego-Mexico border, seeking asylum like the citizens of improverished Central African and war-torn West Asian nations, and pulling out a Chinese reality into the free world away from its glittering coastal cities.

Data from the US Customs and Border Protection shows that this year, until August 2023, a total of 20,273 Chinese migrant encounters occurred at the US-Mexico border, up from 2,176 a year earlier, a whopping increase of 831 per cent.

File photo of Border Patrol agents handing out trash bags to the arriving migrants from China to use against rain and cold wind as they wait for transport to a processing center next to a cemetery in Fronton, Texas in April 2023 | Reuters

The number is likely to increase even further after the end of 2023 and release of annual data on migrant encounters.

The extraordinary increase in the number of Chinese migrant encounters confirm two things that many China watchers have been saying for a long time.

"One, the glittering Chinese coastal cities or even the exceptional hinterland city like Chongqing are not a measure of the wealth of China. The poverty in China's rural areas, due to various reasons, is real," Sridharan Subramanyam, a China Watcher at Chennai Centre for China Studies told WION.

In August this year, the city of Zhuozhou in China's Hebei province was devastated by the worst floods that hit northern China in living memory. Less than 50 km from Beijing, thousands of homes were damaged in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri. Several blogposts about the Zhouzhou floods which accused the authorities of deliberately flooding certain Chinese towns to control the water levels in Beijing, were censored from the messaging platform WeChat.

"The attempt by Government officials is to prevent the leakage of facts (on poverty as well), as we saw in the recent Beijing floods," Subramanyam added.

Two, China's economic situation in the last two years has been very dire, the expert added.

Faltering economy behind illegal Chinese migration to the US?

To recover from the global economic consequences of the Covid pandemic, Chinese leader Xi Jinping introduced the 'dual circulation' policy to encourage domestic consumption after fall in external demand for Chinese goods and services.

The policy has not paid off, Subramanyam adds.

"The Chinese do not have enough trust, at least in near terms, of their economy doing well and are saving even more than they already used to do so highly. The consumption rates as a result have been falling," he said.

What else is pushing China's poor into the US?

The draconian ‘zero-covid’ policy, coupled with the trade war with the US and the latter’s ban on semiconductor technology, are all adding to Xi Jinping's woes.

Moreover, Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road Initiative, a massive trade and infrastructure network that seeks to connect the country with the West in a model based on the ancient Silk Route, is "failing", Subramanyam said.

Also read | Gravitas: China's Xi Jinping snubbed as Italy dumps BRI

An analysis of a dozen countries most indebted to China — including Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Laos and Mongolia — shows that paying back the debt "is consuming an ever-greater amount of the tax revenue…and draining foreign currency reserves", Associated Press reported.

Behind this, AP said, "is China’s reluctance to forgive debt and its extreme secrecy about how much money it has loaned and on what terms, which has kept other major lenders from stepping in to help."

"China has not only been unable to generate much return on (BRI) investments. It also is in danger of losing the capital in several countries in the last three years," he added.

Meanwhile, the slow but relentless de-risking leading to relocation of industries from China to other countries is continuing to expand distress in world's second largest economy, pushing thousands of blue collar workers to look for greener pastures elsewhere in the world.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE