China's air pollution worsened in 2023, the first time in 10 years: Study

Air pollution in China worsened this year, for the first time in decades, a study said on Friday (Dec 22). The study conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said that 80 per cent of provincial capitals including Beijing saw an increase in Particulate Matter (PM2.5) this year. "In 2023, 13 out of China’s 31 provincial capitals have not met the national standard for PM2.5, and 11 provincial capitals have not met the standard for ozone. They are concentrated in the northern key air pollution control regions and central China," the study said.

"Nearly half of the capital cities that have not met the PM2.5 standard have improved air quality compared to the previous year, while all cities that are in compliance with the standard have seen increases. This shows efforts are also needed from places where air quality doesn’t exceed the national standards," it added.

Year-on-year increase in air pollutants

CREA said on Friday that frequent smog episodes that occurred in February and March this year raised China's PM2.5 concentration to the highest point of the year by this March, "that is 46µg/m3, and raised Beijing’s PM2.5 concentration up to 47.8µg/m3, an increase of 30.6% from the same period last year."

By the end of November, the 12-month moving average of PM2.5 in Beijing reached 32.6µg/m3, which is a 7.7% increase from last year.

What are the reasons for the worsening pollution?

As per the study, unfavourable weather conditions promoted PM2.5 pollution in certain places in China. "However, the overall increase in human-caused emissions has pushed the pollution level higher," the study said.

CREA also pointed out that for long, air pollution has been co-related with heavy industrial structures in China.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, PM2.5 particles, if inhaled, can have serious health risks, linked to premature deaths in people with heart or lung disease, as well as a host of breathing and other health issues.

The rebound of air pollution has raised the alarm for the central government.