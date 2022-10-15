China’s 20th Communist Party congress to run till October 22

China’s 20th Communist Party congress will run from October 16 to 22, a spokesman for the congress said on Saturday. The duration is similar to the six previous congresses. SCMP reported that the new leadership line-up of the party will be unveiled a day after the congress ends. Sweeping changes in other senior positions are expected, but Xi Jinping is set to receive an unprecedented third term.

“The 20th party congress will open at 10’o clock tomorrow at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. It will be held between October 16 to October 22,” spokesman Sun Yeli said.

Sun said the congress would amend the party's constitution, but he didn't give any details.

Xi will deliver a work report to 2,296 delegates from around the country in the Great Hall of the People on Sunday.

Xi has no term limits and hasn't sent any indications for a successor after spending a decade in the top spot. But nearly half the Central Committee seats are likely to see an overhaul, with some of the members of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee also expected to be replaced. The reshuffle will be finalised by next March at the annual parliamentary sessions after key government posts are confirmed.

Several retirements are on the cards with those after set to receive promotions. Those in key positions might be awarded important portfolios. The new government members, including the 25-strong Politburo and its standing committee, along with the new line-up of the seven-strong Central Military Commission (CMC) will be unveiled on October 23.

A state news agency Xinhua report said the congress would review the party’s achievements of the past five years and “thoroughly study international and domestic trends”.

Earlier this week, anti-Xi banners appeared in Beijing which were quickly taken down. Discussion about the same was discouraged on social media. The country is facing a dire economic crisis with several people being forced into quarantine as part of China's strict zero-Covid policy. This has angered a chunk of the population who have staged rare protests.

(With inputs from agencies)