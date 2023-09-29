China wants to be 'dominant power' in world, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (Sep 28) that China was seeking to overtake the United States and become top power in the world. He also opined on the latest developments surrounding Taiwan.

A number of US presidents have described China as the top long-term challenge to the US. However, some analysts believe that China's ambitions are more focussed on reducing Washington's influence in Asia than being pre-eminent power in the world.

"I think that what it seeks is to be the dominant power in the world -- militarily, economically, diplomatically," said Blinken when asked at a forum about China's intentions.

"That's what Xi Jinping is seeking," he said.

"And in a sense, that's not a surprise. There's an extraordinary history in China," he added.

"I think if you look and listen to Chinese leaders, they are seeking to recover what they believe is their rightful place in the world."

Blinken was speaking at the event organized by The Atlantic magazine. In past, he has spoken in more indirect terms saying China was seeking to "reshape the international order."

Tension are currently high between the US and China. President Joe Biden administration has maintained that it is clear-eyed on China and was stepping up pressure on the country. But it has also taken steps to maintain dialogue between the two nations. Blinken visited Beijing in June this year.

Taiwan is a major bone of contention between China and US. China claims that Taiwan is part of its territory and hasn't ruled out use of force to capture the self-governing, democratic island nation. China has held major military drills in the Taiwan Strait in past.

Taiwan is a hub for advanced semiconductors. Blinken said that Taiwan's role in global economy makes stakes over Taiwan issue "extraordinarily high"

"Were there to be a crisis over Taiwan precipitated by Chinese actions, you would have a global economic crisis," Blinken said.

"I think the message that China is hearing increasingly from countries around the world is, don't stir the pot.

"We want -- everyone wants -- peace and stability and everyone wants the status quo to be preserved."

(With inputs from agencies)

