China: US should create conditions for dialogue with North Korea

China said on Sunday (October 9) that the United States should create conditions so that dialogue with North Korea can resume. This statement from China came after North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles earlier in the day. This was North Korea's seventh launch in recent days. The latest launch caused alarm in political circles of the US, Japan and South Korea.

The missiles were launched two days after the US held joint naval exercises with South Korea. On the previous day Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.

China pointed to these exercises carried out by the US and its allies when asked about North Korean missile launches. China is a string backer of North Korea.

"The U.S.'s words should match its actions, its stance that it does not bear ill will towards North Korea should translate into actions, it should create the conditions for the resumption of meaningful dialogue," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

Meanwhile, Japan has reacted strongly to North Korea's missil launches. Japanese defence ministry strongly condemned the missile launches and said that Tokyo would not tolerate repeated actions by North Korea.

Both missiles reached an altitude of 100 km (60 miles) and covered a range of 350 km. The first was fired at around 1:47 a.m. local time (1647 GMT) and the second one some six minutes later.

(With inputs from agencies)

