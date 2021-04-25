China unveils stealth-detecting radar, adds assault ships to naval fleet

Even as it faces increasingly hostile neighbourhood, China is ramping up its military capabilities. As per a report in Chinese state-owned Global Times, China has developed a stealth-detecting radar.

The reports are describing the radar as one of the 'star products' at the Nanjing exhibition which ends on Saturday. The radar is being touted as being able to detect stealth aircraft, including drones, and low-flying missiles.

The so-called "YLC-48 radar" is portable and can be carried by one soldier, according to the Global Times. The report said that the radar can conduct missions under all-weather conditions, and can be rapidly deployed and withdrawn.

China is traditionally and comparatively has been considered a bit weaker in its naval assets. But recent decades have seen it rapidly developing its naval forces.

China has now deployed its first advanced amphibious assault ship and two other vessels. As per local media, the commissioning ceremony was attended by President Xi Jinping himself.

The Hainan, the Dalian and the Changzheng-18 were placed in active service on Friday. Out of these vessels, the Hainan is China's first type 075 amphibious assault ship. The Dalian is a type 055 destroyer while Changzheng-18 is a nuclear-powered submarine.