China to root out malicious online comments targeting businesses, entrepreneurs

At a time when China is vying to recover its economy and give a push to its private sector, the country is also amping up efforts to crackdown on online comments that affect the reputation of private businesses and entrepreneurs in a negative way.

Shen Yue of Cyberspace Administration of China in a news briefing said, "False information against enterprises and entrepreneurs, especially private enterprises and private entrepreneurs, appear from time to time, damaging the brand image of enterprises."

As per Shen, the mala fide comments online is playing a damaging factor and is hurting the repute and the credibility of the businesses. The official said that it is leading to economic losses. According to the Chinese official the regulating authority will "severely crack down on illegal online activities that maliciously damage the image and reputation of enterprises and entrepreneurs, and even seek illegal benefits from them," reported Reuters.

The plans include clamping down on fake information and fabricated stories which are shared with an intention to negatively impact the businesses.

Such matters will be dealt in a timely fashion and will be in alignment with the laws, the reports said. During the past two years of COVID-19 pandemic, China adopted a high-handed approach in terms of the extreme regulatory measures for businesses, which has resulted in impacting the companies badly.

The newly appointed Chinese premiere Li Qiang also pledged to work on the daunting task of reviving China’s economy. Li is believed to be leading the country by walking on an economic agenda asserted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Earlier, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during Covid pandemic also waged a crackdown on social media content and tried to shun the anti-government voices.

