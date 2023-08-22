China strongly opposes Japan’s decision to release Fukushima water 

China, on Tuesday (August 22), expressed grave concern over Japan’s announcement to release wastewater from Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, saying that it was extremely 'irresponsible' on Tokyo's part to take such a decision.

"The Government of Japan has defied the serious concerns and resolute opposition of the international community. It has insisted on announcing that the discharge of contaminated water from Fukushima will start on August 24. It is blatantly transferring the risk of nuclear contamination to the whole world and putting its own selfish interests above the long-term well-being of all humankind. This is extremely selfish and irresponsible. China is gravely concerned about and strongly opposes it, and has made solemn representations to the Japanese side," China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Wang added that Japan should "rectify its wrongful decision" and dispose of nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner.

"China strongly urges the Japanese side to rectify its wrongful decision and withdraw its plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. It should communicate in good faith with its neighbours in a sincere manner. Dispose of the nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner and accept strict international supervision. China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the marine environment, food safety and public health," he said at a press briefing.

China, further accused Japan of planning to arbitrarily dump nuclear-contaminated water, stating that, "the ocean is the common property of all humankind, not a place for Japan to arbitrarily dump nuclear-contaminated water" further adding that Beijing would take "necessary measures to safeguard the marine environment, food safety and public health".

Japan to start releasing Fukushima wastewater on Thursday

On Tuesday (August 22), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that the wastewater from the tsunami-wrecked nuclear plant into the Pacific will begin on Thursday (August 24).

Japan continues to claim that it is safe to slowly release more than 500 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water. United Nations atomic agency has been supporting Japan's viewpoint.

"We will request TEPCO to promptly prepare for the start of oceanic discharge based on the plan approved by the Nuclear Regulation Authority, with discharge expected to be August 24 if weather and sea conditions do not hinder it," said Kishida on Tuesday after a meeting of ministers in Tokyo, which referred to the plant's operator.

