China slams Japan after Kishida said Ukraine plight could be replicated in East Asia

China on Friday (May 6) slammed Japan for hyping a threat to East Asia after Tokyo's leader Fumio Kishida Ukraine's plight could be replicated in the region.

According to Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, "Japan has frequently taken advantage of some diplomatic activities to talk about China, exaggerate regional tensions and hype the so-called 'China threat'."

''Japan is doing this to find excuses for its own military expansion and to undermine mutual trust and cooperation among regional countries, which is not conducive to peace and stability in the region and is destined to be unpopular. China is firmly opposed to Japan's words and actions."

"If Japan really wants peace and stability in East Asia, it should immediately stop provoking confrontation among leading powers and do more to promote mutual trust among regional countries and promote regional peace and stability," he added.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Kishida said, "Collaboration among countries sharing universal values becomes ever more vital."

"We must collaborate with our allies and like-minded countries, and never tolerate a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by the use of force in the Indo Pacific, especially in East Asia."

"Ukraine may be East Asia tomorrow," he added saying peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait must be maintained.

"Japan maintains its position to expect a peaceful resolution through dialogue to issues surrounding Taiwan. And the situation will be watched carefully from that perspective," he added.

In response, Taiwan's foreign ministry said that Kishida's statements "not only reflect the aspirations of democratic countries but also win the recognition and approval of the international community".

Japan along with the United States, Australia, and India have maintained a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue to counter a rising China in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies)

