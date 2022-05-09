China silences criticism over zero-Covid policy by erasing videos of excesses by authorities  

As China looks to silence criticism over zero-Covid policy, the videos showing excesses by the authorities, have been removed from some platforms.

For some days, several videos of people being dragged from homes by health workers had gone viral.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping had also issued the strongest warning to people to keep a check on the criticism, media reports said.

In recent days, China seems to have been regularly slammed within the nation and outside over the policy.

Now, Shanghai’s strict lockdown has entered its seventh week. This is happening even as there is a drop in the new cases.

In the clips, Covid-positive patients and their family members could be seen tussling with the workers in hazmat suits. They were being circulated till late on Sunday.

The authorities seem to be transporting all the people living in a building to designated quarantine facilities if a confirmed case of Covid is surfacing in the area, as per local residents and social media posts. They are now considering them as close contacts of confirmed cases.

Some videos of hazmat-suited workers taking the occupants of homes to quarantine after banging the doors have been erased.

The social media posts, which have questioned the measures, have also been removed.

