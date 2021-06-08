China set to vaccinate 3-year-old kids: Report

Chinese authorities have approved the Sinovac vaccine for three-year-old kids, reports said.

According to the country's state-run China Central Television (CCTV), authorities have approved the vaccine for children and adolescents aged 3 to 17.

Watch:

Newswire AFP also reported that the spokesperson for Sinovac had said Chinese authorities had approved its vaccine for emergency use for children.

However, it is still unclear when the children will start receiving the jabs. China's National Health Commission will give the final green light for the vaccination drive.

Reports claimed Sinovac had conducted human trial of 500 participants between 3 and 17-year-olds. China has reportedly vaccinated 20 per cent of its adult population.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier approved the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use in adults aged 18 and older.

Several countries including Singapore, European Union, US and Britain have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 years and above.

Britain's drug regulator the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had recently said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was safe for children aged 12 to 15.

The MHRA arrived at the decision after reviewing clinical trial data and found it safe and effective for children. The United States has already started administering vaccines to adolescents with the European Union set to start soon.

The Spanish government had said that it would start vaccinating children in the 12 and 17 age bracket from September when the new school session begins in the country.

France will however start its vaccination drive for all 12 to 18-year-olds from June 15.

(With inputs from Agencies)