China sends 29 warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone

Taiwan said China sent twenty-nine warplanes into its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in the third-largest incursion this year.

The island nation scrambled jets as Chinese bombers and fighter planes flew to the south of the island.

Taiwan said the Chinese planes included seventeen fighters and six H-6 bombers including electronic warfare and anti-submarine planes.

The bombers, electronic warfare and an intelligence gathering aircraft flew over Bashi Channel and into the Pacific, Taiwan's defence ministry said.

In January, China had sent 39 jets and last month 30 Chinese warplanes had entered Taiwan's air defence zone. In October last year, a record 56 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's ADIZ.

China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has threatened to unite by force if necessary. Last year Taiwan witnessed repeated Chinese incursions which the Tsai Ing-wen government claims is "grey zone" warfare designed to wear out Taiwan's forces.

China's latest move comes as it launched its third aircraft carrier the Fujian. China had earlier conducted a military drill around Taiwan amid continued tensions with Taipei.

(With inputs from Agencies)

