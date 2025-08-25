Pakistan's dependency on China is not only confined to the defence sector, in fact it has now extended to the field of education. In a move to attract science and technology graduates from around the world, including Pakistan, the Chinese government has introduced a new ‘K visa’ category. Pakistani professionals seeking careers in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship are seeing it as an opportunity for quality education and are eager to avail the facility introduced by China.

After being approved by the State Council of China and signed into a decree by Premier Li Qiang, the new visa policy will come into effect from October 1, 2025.

China a hub for Pakistani students

Chinese universities have a sizeable number of Pakistani students pursuing degrees in engineering, IT, and applied sciences. The new K visa rule will now open a direct pathway for new students. It will also help existing students to stay longer and actively participate in global science and technology projects.

The new visa will also give them an opportunity to explore the field of entrepreneurship and business without prior job offers. Other benefits attached to the rule will be longer stays, multiple entries and simplified visa procedures.

What is the K Visa

The K visa is different from other Chinese visas as it does not require an invitation letter from an employer or institution in China. Also, the restrictions relate to age, education level, or work experience has been omitted from the rule, thus making it more attractive for graduates and early-career researchers.