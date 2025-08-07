/Spy hub at the heart of London? Why China's secret embassy plan is triggering fear in UK

The UK's Deputy Secretary Angela Rayner, in a bold move, has formally demanded an explanation from China about the redacted portion of its planning document for the proposed ‘mega-embassy’ at the Royal Mint Court in London. Rayner has given a two-week deadline to Beijing to respond. China should either submit an unredacted drawing or justify the omission. The final decision on the application for the blueprint is expected on September 9.

What is redacted? Why is it triggering fear in the UK?

The proposed ‘mega-embassy’ drawing submitted by DP9, the planning consultancy representing the Chinese embassy, has some parts which were greyed out ‘for security reasons’. The basement master plan includes two underground suites and a tunnel, which is called by some critics a modern-day ‘spy dungeon’. Moreover, the ‘internal arrangements’ of the Cultural Exchange Building and Embassy House are also hidden.

The US have reportedly pressurised the UK to reject the proposal on security grounds. Its proximity to the hub of sensitive communication infrastructures and key financial centres, has given rise to potential espionage risks.

The proposed mega-embassy has been there since 2021; the first plan had a 620,000 sq ft diplomatic outpost. It was supposed to be 10 times the size of China’s existing base. It was supposed to contain the embassy, offices, 225 homes and a “cultural exchange” building. But there were significant protests about the location of the site. The Chinese Government had reportedly acquired this property for £255m in 2018.