China-Russia-Iran trilateral naval drills to be held on Friday

A public relations officer from Iran's armed forces told country's semi-offical ISNA news agency that China, Russia and Iran will be held on Friday (January 21).

The "2022 Marine Security Belt" exercise will take place in the north of the Indian Ocean and is the third joint naval drill between the three countries, Mostafa Tajoldin added.

Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi has pursued a "look east" policy since coming to office in June. He has sought to deepen ties with Russia and China.

Tehran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in September, a central Asian security body led by Beijing and Moscow.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian visited China last week and Iran`s president was meeting his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Thursday.

China, Russia and Iran started joint naval drills in 2019, and will continue them in the future, Tajoldin said.

"The purpose of this drill is to strengthen security and its foundations in the region, and to expand multilateral cooperation between the three countries to jointly support world peace, maritime security and create a maritime community with a common future," the Iranian official told ISNA.

Both navies from Iran`s armed forces and Revolutionary Guards will take part in the drills, which include various tactical exercises such as rescuing a burning vessel, releasing a hijacked vessel, and shooting at air targets at night.

(With inputs from agencies)