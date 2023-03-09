China-Russia courtship to continue despite global backlash, informs top US intelligence official

China and Russia will continue to remain 'thick as thieves', according to a new intel report presented by the US intelligence agencies. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines made the statement while testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Despite receiving condemnation from all quarters, Russia and China were looking to deepen their co-operation, so as to challenge the US, according to Haines.

"Despite global backlash over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China will maintain its diplomatic, defense, economic, and technology co-operation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the United States, even as it will limit public support," read the statement by Haines.

When quizzed by a Senator if the love affair between Beijing and Moscow was temporary or a long-term affair, Haines replied:

"It is continuing to deepen. There are some limitations that we would see on where they would go in that partnership. We don't see them becoming allies the way we are with allies in NATO, but nevertheless, we do see increasing (co-operation) across every sector."

The observation by the top intel agency of the US comes in the backdrop of China repeatedly denying that it was supplying arms and ammunition to Russia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary meeting, said Beijing was being unfairly dragged into the conflict.

“China did not create the crisis. It is not a party to the crisis. And it has not provided weapons to either side of the conflict. Why on earth is there blame and sanctions on China? This is absolutely unacceptable."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference and warned him of consequences if China supplied the arms. Shortly after the meeting, Blinken gave an interview and doubled down on the warning.

Meanwhile, the report also added that the Chinese Communist Party or CCP remains the 'most consequential threat' to USA's national security.

"Perhaps needless to say, the People's Republic of China, which is increasingly challenging the United States, economically, technologically, politically and militarily, around the world remains our unparalleled priority,"

"In brief, the CCP represents both the leading and most consequential threat to US national security and leadership globally, and its intelligence-specific ambitions and capabilities make it for us our most serious and consequential intelligence rival," said Haines.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is attempting to fulfil his vision of making China a major global superpower and that involves growing at the expense of US power and influence, the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)