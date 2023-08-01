China restricts exports of drone equipment as tech war intensifies with US

Amid the ongoing tech war with the US, China on Monday announced export controls on drones and drone-related equipment, intensifying the rivalry. Citing "national security and interests", Beijing justified the decision to restrict USA's access to technology.

A statement released by the Chinese commerce ministry confirmed that restrictions have been applied on equipment, including some drone engines, lasers communication equipment and anti-drone systems, which will take effect on September 1.

"China's modest expansion of the scope of its drone control this time is an important measure to demonstrate our stance as a responsible major country, to implement global security initiatives, and maintain world peace," a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

China has a significant drone manufacturing industry with exports to several markets, including the US. According to US lawmakers, more than 50 per cent of drones sold in the country are made by China-based company DJI, and they are the most popular and widely used drones by public safety agencies.

After the announcement, DJI said it will fall in line and comply with the enforced laws and regulations, including China's export control regulatory requirements.

"We have never designed and manufactured products and equipment for military use, nor have we ever marketed or sold our products for use in military conflicts or wars in any country," the drone maker added.

Semiconductor remains the primary battlefield

While drone technology appears to be the new battlefield in the tech war, semiconductor remains the primary ground for increasing friction between the two superpowers.

Washington is currently planning to wrap up a proposal for a long-delayed programme to screen and possibly prohibit investment in China’s semiconductor, quantum-computing and artificial intelligence sectors. The Biden administration is hoping to finalise the executive order by Labor Day.

The relations between the two countries have remained frosty for a long period. Last month, the chip war between the two countries took a new turn after China imposed export controls on two rare elements, essential for the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Starting Tuesday (August 1), exports of gallium, and germanium, among several other industrial compounds will be subject to restrictions, Beijing announced, in order to “safeguard national security and interests”.

The move came a few weeks after China's cyberspace regulator, in a precedent-breaking move, banned Micron — the biggest US memory chipmaker, claiming that the company failed its network security review.

