China reports highest COVID-19 cases in three months driven by Omicron variant

According to reports, China's coronavirus cases surged to 3,424 on Thursday which was the highest in the last three months.

China's state-run Global Times reported there were 2,810 asymptomatic cases and 614 confirmed COVID-19 cases as experts said the virus surge was driven by the Omicron variant.

Most virus cases are now being reported in Hainan province. Shanghai was hit with a virus wave a few months ago leading to a strict lockdown of the financial hub. The Chinese newspaper quoting an expert said Hainan was suffering due to insufficient nucleic acid testing.

China was hit with the Delta variant last year as authorities moved to lockdown several cities. China has stuck to its "zero Covid" policy while locking down factories and manufacturing units with only a few cases leading to supply chain disruption.

Global Times in its report said makeshift hospitals have been set up in Hainan with officials pointing out that virus cases have shown a "continuous decline". The report claimed the epidemic is being fuelled due to people coming from other areas across the country. The state newspapers highlighted that Xining city witnessed four new asymptomatic cases among people who had travelled to Xizang in Tibet.

The virus has also spread to east China's Fujian province with at least 28 new COVID-19 cases being reported. The report added three counties reported COVID-19 cases with travelling history including in Qinghai and Shanghai.

The report said "spillover cases" have been increasing with summer travel reaching its peak as authorities seek to ramp up testing. Global Times said the resurgence in COVID-19 cases had dwelt a blow to the tourism industry in Xizang, Xinjiang and Hainan.

