China reports 402 local Covid cases, nearly double than a day earlier

The Chinese mainland reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, nearly double of the cases recorded a day earlier, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the National Health Commission report, among the new local infections, northwestern Jilin province reported 165 cases, its highly daily count since China contained its first national outbreak in 2020.

A total of 126 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

Ten new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Even though the number of active cases reported is low compared to global standards, China has been sticking with its “dynamic zero-Covid strategy”, which involves using mass testing and tracing, border controls and snap lockdowns to contain the virus.

In Jilin, which is battling a fresh outbreak after a sub-strain of Omicron was found, business operations in its urban areas have been closed for a week with exceptions being made for those responsible for providing essential services and businesses requiring continuous production.

People are being allowed out of their homes from Mar 7 to Mar 13, except for matters such as seeking medical services or going for urgent work, according to the city government.

As of March 9, China had reported 112,385 cases with confirmed symptoms, including local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland.

A total of 586 asymptomatic cases were reported Wednesday, including 151 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease

(With inputs from agencies)