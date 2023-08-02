China replaces leadership of its Rocket Force

The Chinese government on Monday (July 31) replaced the leadership of its Rocket Force, the army unit that oversees its nuclear arsenal. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, The navy's former deputy commander Wang Houbin was named as the new commander of the force. Xu Xisheng, an air force officer and party central committee member, was named the Rocket Force’s new political commissar.

The new appointments come as former commander of forcer General Li Yuchao and his deputy General Liu Guangbin disappeared from public view months back. Li, Liu and many other current and former deputies of the former commander were being investigated by the Central Military Commission’s anti-corruption unit.

The government has not made any announcements regarding the whereabouts of Li and Liu. However, foreign officials briefed on intelligence over the matter said that the two top generals were being probed for allegedly leaking military secrets, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Biggest change among military leaders in over a decade

Monday's appointment is the biggest irregular change among military leaders in China since Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong, former deputy chairs of the Central Military Commission, were ousted more than a decade ago and prosecuted on corruption charges in 2014, the Financial Times report also said.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for increasing oversight of the military and the construction of a "modern system for military governance" in remarks to top leaders. Following this, the military department responsible for buying weapons launched a crackdown on corrupt procurement practices dating back years.

What is the Rocket Force?

The Rocket Force is a relatively new unit of the People's Liberation Army. As per the government, the force oversees China's arsenal of strategic missiles, both conventional and nuclear, and can both deter and strike.

Its creation was announced in January 2016 after a major reshuffle of the country's military structure. In March, a US intelligence report said that the force's conventional missile capabilities "probably" pose a serious threat to US forces and bases in East Asia.

