China releases Tibetan activist after five years in jail

A Tibetan activist sentenced to five years in prison by Chinese authorities for "inciting separatism" after appearing in a New York Times documentary has been released from jail.

The activist -- by the name of Tashi Wangchuk -- was sentenced to prison in 2018 after prosecutors cited a short documentary about his work protecting his culture as evidence of his alleged incitement. He had been taken into custody in 2016.

His lawyer Liang Xiaojun tweeted Thursday that Tashi had been escorted home by officials and was now with his sister's family in Yushu, Qinghai province and was in good health, although Liang was unsure if Tashi was "fully free".

The documentary followed Tashi as he travelled to Beijing where he attempted to get Chinese state media and courts to address what he describes as the diminishing use of the Tibetan language.

Beijing says it "peacefully liberated" Tibet in 1951 and insists it has brought development to a previously backward region.

But many Tibetans accuse it of exploiting the region's natural resources and encouraging an influx of the majority Han ethnic group, which critics say is diluting the native culture and Buddhist faith.

China's constitution nominally protects free speech but critics say it is a figleaf for a hardline approach to any critical opinions of Beijing.

Rights groups have accused Xi's government of an escalating crackdown on expression.

The European Union on Friday called on China to ensure an "unconditional" release for Tashi and to investigate alleged torture of the activist while in detention.