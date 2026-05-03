/China rejects US sanctions on refineries for buying Iran oil, invokes first-ever ‘blocking order’

In a major escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China, Beijing’s commerce ministry on Saturday (May 2) invoked the first-ever “blocking order” against sanctions imposed by Washington against five firms over the purchase of Iranian oil. China, a key customer of Iranian oil, relies on discounted crude from the Islamic Republic mainly through independent “teapot” refineries. Amid tensions in West Asia, the US had ramped up its economic pressure on Tehran, imposing sanctions on such refineries.

According to the Chinese commerce ministry’s injunction, which relates to sanctions announced separately since last year, the US measures “shall not be recognised, implemented, or complied with.”

In a statement, the ministry added that the sanctions “improperly prohibit or restrict Chinese enterprises from conducting normal economic, trade and related activities with third countries... and violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations.”

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“The Chinese government has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions lacking UN authorisation and a basis in international law,” it added.

The injunction applies to three firms in Shandong province: Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical and Shandong Shengxing Chemical. It also applies to two other companies based elsewhere in China: Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery and Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group.

Earlier on Friday (May 1), Washington imposed sanctions on another Chinese firm, Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal Co., Ltd., for importing “tens of millions of barrels” of Iranian crude oil, generating billions of dollars in revenue for Tehran. The firm was not mentioned in the latest injunction by the Chinese commerce ministry.

The latest sanctions come as talks continue to stall between Washington and Tehran, with no signs of a permanent resolution of the conflict that began when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28.