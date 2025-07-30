/China reacts to Donald Trump's tariff threat with defiance: 'Will defend...'

Reacting to US President Donald Trump's threat that he would impose additional tariffs on China if it continued purchasing Russian oil, Beijing said on Wednesday that the country will firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and developmental interests. It said China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve "our national interests".

China also said tariff wars have no winners and coercion and pressure will not achieve anything.

Donald Trump today announced a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian energy and weapons. He also imposed an unspecified additional penalty for "trade deficit".

The US President said that the tariff will be effective from August 1.

While announcing tariffs on India, Donald Trump also mentioned China.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.