China punishes more than 110,000 officials in anti-corruption drive: Report

China's ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CCP), has punished more than 110,000 officials in an anti-corruption drive, the Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) said in a report on Tuesday (May 9). Since the 18th National Congress of the CCP in 2012, the Xi Jinping administration has launched an anti-corruption campaign. Those publicly investigated and dealt with after the 18th National Congress include state-level officials, deputy state-level officers, military commission members, dozens of ministerial-level officers, and hundreds of deputy ministerial-level officers.

Citing data, the IPCSC report said, "111,000 people were fined in the first quarter of this year, including provincial and provincial-level cadres, 633 department-level cadres, 669 district-level cadres, and 1,000 townships. Includes level cadres, and 15,000 general cadres. And 76,000 executives in rural areas, businesses, etc."

Recently, the official WeChat handles of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China released their monthly anti-corruption report. The report mentioned that in the first quarter, disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies across China received 776,000 petitions and reports, of which 231,000 were complaints and accusations.

The prominent senior officials under investigation include Du Zhaocai, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China; Li Xiaopeng, former Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Everbright Group Co. Ltd among others.

Last month, three central cadres were dismissed and over 120 CCP members and department-level cadres were fined.

Meanwhile, data from the March anti-corruption report said that 7,021 violations were investigated and dealt with, involving 10,285 people.





