China prepares to count over 1.3 billion people amid coronavirus pandemic

China, world's most populous country, will launch its seventh national census on November 1.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, China will mobilise as many as 7 million census workers in the colossal undertaking -- collecting names, ID numbers, gender, marital details, as well as education and professional information.

Citizens will also be encouraged to use cell phones and other digital tools "to declare personal and family information," Xinhua reported.

China conducts a national census every 10 years. The last survey found the population had increased from 1.29 billion to 1.37 billion.

Last year, the country's birthrate hit its lowest level since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.

This year, the coronavirus and related restrictions are expected to pose concerns for the movement of census workers. However, Chinese virus numbers have been very low in recent weeks, with no new domestic infections reported Sunday, and just 12 imported cases.

Meanwhile, India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country.

India was due to begin its own census counting earlier this year but had to delay operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.