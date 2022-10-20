China plans to shorten COVID quarantine, Beijing amps up restrictions

China is planning to reduce COVID quarantine time for inbound travellers from 10 days to 7 days, reported Bloomberg on Thursday (October 20). China has a strict 'zero-COVID' policy that has been a dampener on world's second-largest economy. This has compounded fears about global recession. Global investors are closely observing for signs of relaxation in the rules.

Currently, rules in China require incoming travellers to quarantine for 10 days. This includes seven days in a hotel followed by three days of home monitoring.

Officials are targeting a cut in the quarantine period to two days in a hotel and then five days at home, Bloomberg said.

Reuters said that National Health Commission didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Bloomberg said that it was not fully clear how the new rules would apply to foreigners who do not have residence in China.

Beijings tightens measures

The reported cut in quarantine comes as Beijing boosts measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks.

The number of cases is small compared to other countries. However, China's zero-COVID policy is making authorities in the capital to ratchet up preventive meaures.

Beijing's health authority called for stronger screening of risky individuals and meticulous checks on people entering crowded places including supermarkets and gyms.

Some residential compounds with suspected cases were put under three-day lockdowns that could be extended if new infections emerge.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE