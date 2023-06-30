China passes foreign relations law to counter West's sanctions hegemony

Deeping Chinese President Xi Jinping's control over the country's external relations, a new foreign relations law has been passed in the National People’s Congress (NPC). The law strengthens Politburo's legal basis for 'countermeasures' against the West.

The passing of the law was set in motion after a report presented in front of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last October called up for legislations in key, emerging, and foreign-related fields.

Consequently, the first draft of the law was presented before China's rubber-stamp parliament in December 2022 and instantly received the support of NPC deputies and members of the advisory body. Law implements Xi's signature policies Top diplomat Wang Yi asserted that the passing of the law will act as a 'deterrent' to Western sanctions and simultaneously safeguard national sovereignty and security. The law will come into effect from Saturday (July 1) and consists of six chapters, encompassing Xi's signature foreign policy initiatives on global security, development and civilisation into law.

“Any organisation or individual who commits acts that are detrimental to China's national interests in violation of this Law and other applicable laws in the course of engaging in international exchanges shall be held accountable by law," reads one of the articles.

“The People's Republic of China has the right to take, as called for, measures to counter or take restrictive measures against acts that endanger its sovereignty, national security and development interests in violation of international law or fundamental norms governing international relations," added another article.

CCP mouthpiece Global Times hailed the new law as a milestone and the first of the many laws to fix the "loopholes in the rule of law in foreign-related affairs".

"For the first time, the law states the purpose, conditions and policy orientation of the application of Chinese law in foreign relations, and stipulates principles for the measures to counter and restrictive measures against foreign countries, individuals or organisations," the publication noted. Timing of the approval The passing of the law comes at a crucial time when US-China bilateral relations have plummeted to a new low. Despite Antony Blinken's recent visit to Beijing, US President Joe Biden did not hesitate in calling Xi a 'dictator' - setting stage for another round of back-and-forth between the two nations.

The spy balloon saga has already caused tremendous animosity between the two sides and fuel has been added to the fire due to Xi's continued support to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war against the Ukrainians. Keeping all the permutations in mind, the Chinese government approved the foreign relations law in quick time to shield itself from future Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies)