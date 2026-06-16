/China maritime espionage: Beijing claims foreign 'spy turtles' are mapping out sea secrets

China claimed that foreign intelligence agencies are using marine life, including turtles and fish equipped with sensors, to map the country’s coastline. In a social media post titled "Under the deep blue, undercurrents are surging," the Ministry of State Security revealed that international spies are deploying advanced espionage equipment to steal sensitive ocean data.

According to a section of the post titled "spy turtles, spy fish," relatively large marine animals fitted with sensors were found operating in specific Chinese waters. These creatures collect environmental data, such as salinity, water temperature, and ocean currents, before transmitting the information overseas via satellite.

The ministry noted that foreign groups are also utilising solar-powered wave gliders, buoys with high-precision sensors, and tracking devices on cargo ships to monitor real-time "port dynamics." While no specific foreign agency was named, the ministry explained that this data is intended to construct "underwater maps." These maps could identify vulnerabilities in China's coastal defences, creating a severe threat to national security. Consequently, the ministry urged strict security checks on foreign equipment and called on local fishers to report any suspicious buoys or maritime devices.

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