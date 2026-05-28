/Nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine war, says UK's spy agency

The UK's largest intelligence agency, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), said nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have likely been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The estimate was revealed by GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler during her first public speech, where she outlined the growing threats facing the UK and its allies. Speaking from Bletchley Park, the historic World War II codebreaking site, Keast-Butler warned that Britain is at a moment of consequence as Russia continues relentlessly targeting key infrastructure and institutions.

She accused the Kremlin of orchestrating espionage operations, sabotage efforts, and a broader undeclared ‘hybrid war’ against the UK and other NATO countries. While both Moscow and Kyiv have regularly estimated each other's battlefield losses, they have avoided publishing complete figures for their own casualties. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had lost 55,000 troops since the war started. BBC News Russian, together with independent outlet Mediazona and volunteer researchers, has been documenting confirmed Russian military deaths using official records, social media posts, obituaries, cemeteries, and memorial sites. The investigation has so far confirmed the identities of 223,539 Russian soldiers and officers killed in Ukraine.

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During her speech, Keast-Butler said Russia was targeting critical infrastructure, democratic processes, supply chains, and public trust. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied those accusations. The GCHQ chief also warned that both Russia and China are rapidly expanding their space and military capabilities. She said GCHQ is working continuously to counter cyber attacks, as well as what she described as reckless sabotage and assassination attempts.

"In the face of such aggression and chaos, GCHQ is working tirelessly with intelligence and defence partners to degrade and reduce the Russian threat," she added.

Russia has previously been accused of high-profile attacks in the UK, including the 2006 killing of former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko, who died after radioactive polonium poisoning in London. The Kremlin was also blamed for the 2018 attempted assassination of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury using the nerve agent Novichok.