/Jill Biden says she thought Joe Biden was 'having a stroke' during 2024 debate against Donald Trump

Former US first lady Jill Biden revealed in an upcoming interview that she feared her husband, former president Joe Biden, was suffering a medical emergency during his widely criticised 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump. Speaking to CBS News for CBS News Sunday Morning, Jill Biden described the moment as deeply alarming. "I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never," she said in a preview clip released on Wednesday (May 27).

"I don't know what happened," she added. “As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he's having a stroke.' And it scared me to death.” During the 2024 presidential debate, Joe Biden, then 81, struggled repeatedly with his responses, stumbled over words, appeared vacant at times, and lost his train of thought while debating Trump. Despite concerns raised by viewers and political analysts, Jill Biden publicly defended her husband immediately after the debate. Speaking before supporters, she praised him, saying: "Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question, you knew all the facts."

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The debate performance triggered intense concern inside the Democratic Party regarding Biden’s age and mental sharpness. The fallout eventually led to his withdrawal from the presidential race, with then-vice president Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic nominee. Harris later lost the election to Trump following a shortened campaign period.

In a July 2024 interview with ABC News journalist George Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden said he had been ‘feeling terrible’ on the day of the debate but defended himself against questions about his age and cognitive abilities. When questioned again by CBS about the debate, Jill Biden said she still did not ‘know what happened’.