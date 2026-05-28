/US-Iran war: Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz negotiations

Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 27) appeared to threaten military action against Oman, a longtime US ally, amid rising tensions over control of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump rejected any proposal that would allow Iran and Oman to jointly oversee the strategic waterway. "No, the Strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump told reporters. "It's international waters, and Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."

The White House did not immediately clarify whether Trump intended to refer to Iran instead of Oman when remarking. However, the US State Department later posted a video clip and transcript of his comments without issuing any correction. Oman has long been regarded as a major US ally in the Gulf and has played a central role in mediating negotiations related to the Middle East conflict. The Gulf nation has also faced pressure and attacks linked to escalating tensions with Iran. Trump’s comments came amid reports that Iran and Oman had discussed a system that would charge fees to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, despite warnings from Washington against imposing tolls on the globally vital trade route.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US president also appeared to confuse Iran with Venezuela earlier in the meeting, saying the South American country, whose leader, Nicolas Maduro, was toppled in January, ‘no longer has a navy, no longer has an air force’. Trump has frequently used similar language while discussing Iran, which has been engaged in conflict with the US and Israel since late February. Iran has suggested creating a new framework for traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments normally pass. The proposal reportedly included collecting fees from passing vessels and sharing revenue with Oman.

The remarks come as Trump grows increasingly frustrated over stalled negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East conflict and fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier reports suggested that Iran had explored partnering with Oman in a toll system for ships transiting the key waterway, ignoring repeated US objections to any payment requirements for international passage.