A man in China has given away nearly 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) to more than 2,000 employees. He made that money as profit from gold futures investments. Liu Mingjun, a former musician, says that he specialises in futures trading and has been doing it for 20 years.

Advertisment

Liu told Jiupai News that he distributed a total of 9.13 million yuan (US$1.25 million) he made in one year of investment in gold futures. Those who benefited from the generous giveaway include cooks and cleaners.

Liu became an entrepreneur in 2021 and founded the Ronghe 1+1 Fresh Supermarket chain in Shanxi province, northern China. Today, he owns 33 outlets and employs a total of 2,040 people.

Also Read: Chinese man quit job to care for baby, ended up divorced and with post-partum depression

Advertisment

He told the publication that this was the first time in 20 years that he had made such a huge profit. Liu shared that the idea did not come to him in a haste. In fact, he had promised his staff two years back that if he were to become rich, he would share it with everyone.

"It comes from the heart and is not just an empty promise,” he said, adding that it was not a way to motivate the staff, and he talked about it at employee training sessions.

“I will do my best to make sure my employees feel happy,” Liu said.

Advertisment

Liu has promised that this is not the last time he has done this.

“This profit distribution will definitely not be the last time.”

Pile of cash, people lined up to get the money

A shop manager confirmed that everyone, even cleaners and cooks, got the money. The distribution was based on the time people had spent with the company.

Those who had worked for more than two years received 10,000 yuan (US$1,400), and staff with one to two years got 2,000 yuan as “travel compensation”, besides two days of leave.

One thousand yuan was given to those who had been with the company for less than a year, along with two days of leave.

Videos online showed the staff lining up to get the money as a pile of cash sat at the table. One of them said that when he first learned the news, he thought the boss was "drunk."