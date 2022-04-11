China makes secret delivery of anti-aircraft missiles to Serbia: Report

According to reports, China has made a secret delivery of surface-to-air missile systems to the Serbian military.

Reports claim the delivery of missiles was made over the weekend as Chinese transport planes landed in Belgrade.

Serbia hasn't reacted officially to the reported missile delivery. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had earlier indicated that he would be presenting the "newest prize". Serbia is still not part of the European Union. The country had earlier bought China's attack drones.

Also Read in Pics: How can Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

Serbia had voted in favour of the UN resolution that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Vucic's regime has also avoided imposing sanctions against Russia even as the European Union including Western nations have imposed large scale sanctions against Putin's regime.

Watch: Russia releases video of airstrikes, Ukrainian combat vehicles targeted

China's HQ-22 anti-aircraft systems is said to compete against US-built Patriot missiles and Russia's S-300 missile defence system.

Also Read in Pics: Why Russia's missiles in Ukraine are failing to hit the target

NATO member Slovakia had delivered Russia's S-300 air defence system to Ukraine amid the war as President Zelensky demanded more weapons to fight the Russian onslaught. At least 30 countries have sent military aid to Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies)