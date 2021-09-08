China lashes out, deploys fighter jets after US warship sails past Mischief Reef in South China Sea

Lashing out at the US, China deployed fighter jets on Wednesday after a frontline American warship sailed past a reef close to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea (SCS).

China called the incident the “biggest destroyer of peace”. The SCS is one of the world’s busiest maritime trade lanes.

Calling it a part of Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP), the US navy’s destroyer USS Benfold sailed past the Mischief Reef, located close to Spratly Islands, on Wednesday.

Watch: US President Joe Biden tours hurricane hit areas in America

The Mischief Reef is ring-shaped and located some 250km from the Philippines coast.

In a statement, Lt Mark Langford, deputy public affairs officer, US 7th Fleet, said, “On September 8, USS Benfold (DDG 65) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law. This FONOP upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea. USS Benfold demonstrated that Mischief Reef, a low-tide elevation in its natural state, is not entitled to a territorial sea under international law.”

Issuing a strong statement against the US warship’s movements in the SCS, China’s People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) southern theatre command (STC) spokesperson, Tian Junli, said the operation was carried out without the approval of the Chinese government.

Also Read: US airstrikes potentially killed over 40,000 civilians since 9/11, says report

Carrying out follow-up surveillance, the PLA air force issued a warning to warship, he said. “The US’s serious violation of China’s sovereignty and security is another ironclad evidence of its aggressive navigation hegemony and militarisation of the South China Sea,” Junli added.

(With inputs from agencies)