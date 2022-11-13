China is infringing on Japan's sovereignty, Kishida tells ASEAN 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that China was continuously and increasingly taking actions that were infringing on Japan's sovereignty thus escalating tensions in the region. He was addressing the Association of East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia. Kishida also said that peace and stability in Taiwan Strait was important for regional security.

He also voiced "Serious concern" over human rights situation of the Uyghur people.

"There has been continued, increasing actions by China in the East China Sea that violate Japan's sovereignty. China also continues to take actions that heighten regional tension in the South China Sea," Kishida told the meeting, according to a statement by Japan's foreign ministry.

Kishida's words have come after US President Joe Biden who, on Sunday, stressed importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait. Biden addressed the ASEAN summit as well.

China has been denying abuse of the Uyghur Muslims. It is an ethnic minority based in China's far-western Xinjiang region. China has also sent a delegation to Geneva to oppose what it says are erroneous findings by UN office.

Kishida is in Cambodia to attend the East Asian summit, which groups eighteen countries accounting for half of the global economy including Japan, the United States, China and Southeast Asian nations. He will also join the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia's Bali that kicks off on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

